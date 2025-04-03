© 2025 WMUK
Two Kalamazoo business owners say tariffs won't be a boon for them

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published April 3, 2025 at 6:26 PM EDT
Rebecca Macleery the owner of Kalamazoo Dry Goods wears a blue logo zip up jacket as she smiles at a customer in a black coat.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Rebecca Macleery, the owner of Kalamazoo Dry Goods on South Street, helps mixed media artist Kira Collins of Kalamazoo pick out art supplies.

A day after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on goods from around the world, WMUK checked in with the owners of two small Kalamazoo businesses.

The owner of a Kalamazoo art supply store says her business cannot simply switch to domestic products in the wake of the Trump Administration’s tariffs.

At Kalamazoo Dry Goods, owner Rebecca Macleery estimates that about 95% of the supplies she sells to artists and hobbyists are imported from Europe, the United Kingdom or Japan.

Macleery said United States manufacturers don’t have the materials or expertise to make many of these specialty products here.

“Some of these companies have hundreds of years of tradition. We can't just create manufacturing processes in the United States, nor can we can we just suddenly have the knowledge and the experience to make these supplies here,” Macleery said.

Kalamazoo Dry Goods does sell some American-made products. But Macleery said the U.S. brands still rely on foreign imports. Some paint pigments can only be found in Japan and Europe, and aluminum tubes for artists' paints are produced overseas.

“We don't create gum arabic here. Gum arabic comes from trees in another country, and that's an essential component of watercolors."

Macleery said she had already noticed that customers were becoming more conservative in their spending as tariffs loomed.

“I am going to have to deal with them as they come and look at price increases as the tariffs are implemented," she said.

The outside of Pacific Rim Foods in Kalamazoo. A sign in red says "Pacific Rim Foods The Premium Asian Market" on the stone exterior of the building on West Kilgore Road in Kalamazoo. Several cars are parked in the lot and there is a covered walkway in front of the building along the parking lot.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Pacific Rim Foods on West Kilgore Road in Kalamazoo.

The owner of two Asian restaurants and a grocery in Kalamazoo said he doesn’t expect tariffs to increase prices right away.

Anson Liu, the owner of Pacific Rim Foods and Cravings in Kalamazoo, and his new restaurant, Cravings Corners in Texas Corners, said that when tariffs on imports do hit, it won’t be good for customers or businesses.

“A lot of people have these false narratives that think, 'oh, you know, you're going to jack up these prices so you can make more money.'

"The reality is, we sell way less product when it's expensive, so we’d rather prices to be stable and we can move some volume.”

Liu said the pandemic taught him to stockpile certain nonperishable items in the Kalamazoo store’s large basement. He said he has 15 pallets of to-go boxes and enough of other goods to keep overall prices down for a little while.

“So, we could wait and see in the next month or so how this all plays out.”

After that, Liu said, he’s at the mercy of his suppliers.
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
See stories by Leona Larson