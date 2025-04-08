"Unprecedented": How Kalamazoo College is preparing for possible student visa cancellations

The federal government has unexpectedly revoked visas for international students at several Michigan universities.

This has put many American colleges on watch, monitoring the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s student visa database for possible cancellations.

Western Michigan University has not said whether any of its students’ visas have been cancelled. In an email to WMUK, WMU spokeswoman Paula Davis said she would reach out when she had "information to share."

Roughly one in ten Kalamazoo College students is there on a visa, and while K was not included in the recent cancellations, it is preparing for the possibility.

Margaret Wiedenhoeft is the executive director of K's Center for International Programs.

“It is certainly unprecedented. I've been in the field of international education for over 20 years, and we have never had the amount of visa cancellations that we've had at this time.”

While she said the college cannot stop Homeland Security from cancelling visas, K is still preparing in other ways.

“We are definitely taking proactive steps in terms of who we can refer, who we can work with, who we can send students to work with should this take place in campus.”

She added that the threat of visa cancellation may have a chilling effect for international students at K.

“All students have a right and a voice to make themselves heard, especially with policies that they may or may not disagree with," Wiedenhoeft said.

"I think students are becoming more aware of what some of those consequences may be if they are not aligned with the current government's perception of what is correct.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.