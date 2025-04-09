Democrat Jessica Swartz says she'll try again to unseat 4th District Republican Bill Huizenga

Democrat Jessica Swartz of Kalamazoo has entered the race to represent Michigan’s 4th congressional district.

The announcement came Wednesday, but it's not the first time Swartz has sought to flip the district.

In 2024, Swartz lost to incumbent Republican Bill Huizenga by just under 50,000 votes. But Swartz said she’s learned a lot since then, and she’s hoping that a focus on the economy will lead her to victory in 2026.

“People don't know if they can go out and buy that new car they need to buy or invest in their kid's education. So, we're going to really hit home on these pocketbook issues and meet the voters where they are.”

Huizenga has faced protests for not holding in-person town halls, though he did speak with demonstrators in Holland on March 28. He has defended telephone town halls as an "extremely effective" way to hear from constituents. But Swartz accused Huizenga of ignoring the constituents that got him elected.

“I will be there. I will listen. Even with the voices that disagree with me, that's what is necessary in a country like we have. You have to listen to all points of view to make the best decision," she said.

Huizenga’s office did not respond to a request to confirm he’s running in 2026. But filings with the Federal Elections Commission suggest that is his plan.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.