"One day you have it, one day you don't”: Community leaders express uncertainty about federal grants

Government officials, environmental groups and community members met at St. Joseph City Hall Monday to discuss the uncertain future of federal grants from the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act.

Representatives of the Kalamazoo Climate Crisis Coalition, Bridgman Public Schools and the City of Benton Harbor described the projects they had in store before federal funds were frozen by the Trump administration.

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the administration’s efforts to cut off these sources of funding is unconstitutional.

“I see this as an indictment, or an impeachment, if you will, of the Constitution, where the executive branch is overstepping and overreaching their authority if the money is pulled back.”

Benton Harbor was awarded $20 million from the Inflation Reduction Act, which was set to go toward energy efficiency, workforce development and building renovation projects.

Muhammad said the Trump administration has an obligation to make good on these awarded funds.

“It was passed and signed by the president, so the money should be allocated without delay, without review, it should be allocated and appropriated because it's the law.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK From left to right, Kalamazoo Climate Crisis Coalition Executive Director Jenny Doezema and Bridgman Public Schools Superintendent Shane Peters.

Kalamazoo Crisis Coalition Executive Director Jenny Doezema was another panelist. She described the KCCC’s uncertainty surrounding an $18.9 Million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to improve hundreds of older homes in Kalamazoo, which the group is helping to administer.

Doezema said the climate group is still unable to access funds after being locked out in March.

Shane Peters is the Superintendent of Bridgman Public Schools. He said, through the IRA, it expected to be reimbursed for the installation of solar panels at a middle school. Now, he is not sure the district will receive reimbursement funds.

“It is our hope and intention that those will flow to the district to help offset those costs. But, you know, that changes every day. So, one day you have it, one day you don't.”

The nonprofit Citizens’ Climate Lobby organized the event. Peter Boogaart is with the Holland Chapter of CCL.

"This isn't a TV show. Real people are telling you from their own experience what this meant to them and how important it was and how essential it is to maintaining their quality of life," Boogaart said.

"This is not a political exercise. This is impacting people's lives and you need to hear from them exactly how it's hitting them."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.