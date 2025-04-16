A petition urges Southwestern Michigan College to rethink its choice of interim leader

A online petition opposing Southwestern Michigan College’s appointment of Brent Brewer as its interim president had over 250 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

The petition cites concerns about Brewer's "leadership qualifications" as well as allegations of domestic violence that he faced in August 2023.

The Cass County prosecutor dropped a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Brewer, but he paid a fine for disturbing the peace during an incident at his home. Members of Brewer's family told the police he had behaved abusively in the past.

The petition mentions a previous WMUK report on Brewer.

Petition organizer Julie Dye said Brewer's appointment sends the wrong message.

“It sends a message to the student body and all the women and men that have suffered under domestic violence and how important it is to the college," she said.

She added that the move could re-victimize survivors of domestic violence on campus.

“Is this appointment going to make them feel safe? Is it going to make them feel supported? Or will it make them feel silenced?”

The petition requests that SMC conduct a transparent national search for a permanent president.

In an email, SMC spokesperson Michael O’Brien said the college has full confidence in Brewer's leadership abilities.

SMC Board of Trustees Chair Tom Jerdon was quoted in the statement.

"The college is well aware of those past allegations. After further investigation, all of the initial domestic violence charges were dropped. The SMC Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Mr. Brewer as interim president," Jerdon stated.

"Trustees had the opportunity to meet with Mr. and Mrs. Brewer and have full confidence in his ability to effectively lead SMC."

Brewer added that he looks forward to leading the school.

“I’m incredibly grateful that both the prosecutor's office and the college conducted thorough reviews in the matter, allowing the truth to come out. That chapter is behind me, and I’m excited for this new role and the opportunity to lead this institution forward as interim president,” Brewer stated.

Brewer's start date is May 11.

The statement added that the board will discuss next steps in the presidential search in October.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.