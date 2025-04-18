© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Earth Day celebrates 55 years with the theme “Our Power, Our Planet”

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published April 18, 2025 at 6:31 PM EDT
A man in aviator sunglasses stands with a sign that reads "our clean energy future now" and an older woman behind him holds a sign that reads "the climate is changing, why aren't we?"
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Marchers gathered at Heritage Hall on the campus of Western Michigan University for an Earth Day rally and march on Friday, April 18.

Tuesday marks the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, an occasion for events across the globe and activities close to home.

Climate activists got a head start with an Earth Day march and rally on Friday at Western Michigan University.

“People who believe it’s too late, that’s part of the problem. We all can make a difference,” said Western senior Molly Dixon.

Olivia Seitz is also a senior at Western. She is majoring in physics.

“We're in a horrible political climate that's denying the truth. That's very evident that scientists have known since the '70s, the '50s.”

But Seitz said she plans to be part of the solution.

A girl in a plaid dress, blue baseball cap and glasses holds a megaphone and smiles as she tries to rally climate change activist gathering for a march at Heritage Hall at Western Michigan University.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Harper Horvath, a freshman at Western Michigan University, is one of two lead organizers of the Earth Day March and Rally on April 18. The group gathered at Heritage Hall on WMU's campus.

“I'm gonna be a climate scientist. I want to make a difference.”

That’s the goal at KRESA on Tuesday. The regional school agency is holding a climate careers workshop for high schoolers called Working for the Climate.

Joan Hawxhurst is with KRESA.

“Young people are really worried about their futures, and it's hard to think about careers if they're super-concerned about other things like the planet," said Hawxhurst.

A woman puts up a fist as marchers gather at Heritage hall. Her banner reads "Defend the Constitution."
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Marchers gathered at Heritage Hall on the campus of Western Michigan University for a climate March on April 18.

“So we are trying to give young people the opportunity to sort of address a problem, to think about what problem they want to solve in the world, and how they might think about doing that through a future career path.”

Hawkhurst said Tuesday’s event for high school students is full but there are several other upcoming public Earth Day events to participate in.

Three Kalamazoo conservation groups, the Kalamazoo Area Wild Ones, Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy and the Audubon Society of Kalamazoo, host “Signs of Spring Nature Walk” at Upjohn Park. The event is free and takes place on an accessible, paved path from 5:30 to 7 pm on Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Literacy Council will host a trash cleanup along the Albert White Literacy Trail in the Edison Neighborhood from noon until 2 pm on Tuesday.

A variety of climate action signs on the steps of Heritage Hall.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Climate action signs sit on the steps as Heritage Hall as climate activists gather for an Earth Day rally and march on Friday, April 18.

On April 23 at 4 pm at the Albion College campus quad is Recycling at Albion College: Why We Don’t Do It, & Why We Should.

On Saturday, April 26, enjoy free admission at the Kalamazoo Nature Center or an Earth Day Garden Tour at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

In Battle Creek there is People for the Planet on April 26 from noon to 3 pm at the Trinity Neighborhood Center.

Even more events can be found on the Earth Day website and at Earth Day Kalamazoo.

WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
See stories by Leona Larson