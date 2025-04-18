Earth Day celebrates 55 years with the theme “Our Power, Our Planet”

Climate activists got a head start with an Earth Day march and rally on Friday at Western Michigan University.

“People who believe it’s too late, that’s part of the problem. We all can make a difference,” said Western senior Molly Dixon.

Olivia Seitz is also a senior at Western. She is majoring in physics.

“We're in a horrible political climate that's denying the truth. That's very evident that scientists have known since the '70s, the '50s.”

But Seitz said she plans to be part of the solution.

Leona Larson / WMUK Harper Horvath, a freshman at Western Michigan University, is one of two lead organizers of the Earth Day March and Rally on April 18. The group gathered at Heritage Hall on WMU's campus.

“I'm gonna be a climate scientist. I want to make a difference.”

That’s the goal at KRESA on Tuesday. The regional school agency is holding a climate careers workshop for high schoolers called Working for the Climate.

Joan Hawxhurst is with KRESA.

“Young people are really worried about their futures, and it's hard to think about careers if they're super-concerned about other things like the planet," said Hawxhurst.

Leona Larson / WMUK Marchers gathered at Heritage Hall on the campus of Western Michigan University for a climate March on April 18.

“So we are trying to give young people the opportunity to sort of address a problem, to think about what problem they want to solve in the world, and how they might think about doing that through a future career path.”

Hawkhurst said Tuesday’s event for high school students is full but there are several other upcoming public Earth Day events to participate in.

Three Kalamazoo conservation groups, the Kalamazoo Area Wild Ones, Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy and the Audubon Society of Kalamazoo, host “Signs of Spring Nature Walk” at Upjohn Park. The event is free and takes place on an accessible, paved path from 5:30 to 7 pm on Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Literacy Council will host a trash cleanup along the Albert White Literacy Trail in the Edison Neighborhood from noon until 2 pm on Tuesday.

Leona Larson / WMUK Climate action signs sit on the steps as Heritage Hall as climate activists gather for an Earth Day rally and march on Friday, April 18.

On April 23 at 4 pm at the Albion College campus quad is Recycling at Albion College: Why We Don’t Do It, & Why We Should.

On Saturday, April 26, enjoy free admission at the Kalamazoo Nature Center or an Earth Day Garden Tour at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

In Battle Creek there is People for the Planet on April 26 from noon to 3 pm at the Trinity Neighborhood Center.

Even more events can be found on the Earth Day website and at Earth Day Kalamazoo.