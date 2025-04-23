A judge orders Homeland Security to restore the SEVIS records of three WMU international students

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been ordered to restore the SEVIS records of three international students at Western Michigan University, at least for now.

The students’ records were recently removed from a federal database, putting their legal status in jeopardy. WMU announced April 9 that four students' SEVIS records had been terminated. On April 16th, the university said the total was up to six.

The terminations have become a cause for concern on campus.

The direction came as part of a 14-day temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering of Michigan’s Western District.

The order also states that Homeland Security cannot deport the students due to their terminated records, nor may they detain, arrest or move the students without providing proper notice to the court and students.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.