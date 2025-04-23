© 2025 WMUK
WMU names one of its own as the university's next president

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published April 23, 2025 at 6:34 PM EDT
The newly appointed president of WMU, Russ Kavalhuna, shakes the hand of outgoing president, Edward Montgomery at a special board of trustees meeting. Montgomery is smiling and seated in a gray suit, and Kacalhuna is standing and smiling in a dark brown suit and yellow tie.
Alli Mitter
/
WMU
Russ Kavalhuna, whose term as WMU president will begin July 1, shakes President Edward Montgomery's hand during a special Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday.

Russ Kavalhuna is a Western Michigan University graduate and former director of flight operations for the College of Aviation.

Russ Kavalhuna, a former federal prosecutor, state supreme court law clerk, and commercial pilot, says leading WMU is his dream job.

“I love Western Michigan University. And that's because I'm from Western Michigan University. My family is from Western Michigan University. My life is better as a result of Western Michigan University.”

Newly appointed Western President Russ Kavalhuna wears a yellow tie and a dark suit with trustees at the announcement of his appointment to the university.
Alli Mitter
/
Courtesy of WMU
The WMU Board of Trustees appointed Russ Kavalhuna as the 10th university president.

Kavalhuna went to Marshall High School and studied aviation at Western. His parents and his wife also earned degrees at Western.

Kavalhuna was the director of flight operations in the aviation school before he became the president of Henry Ford College in Dearborn in 2018. He will lead Western at a time when funding for higher education is under intense scrutiny from the Trump administration.

“We've got to navigate questions about whether Western Michigan University or any higher education institution is worthy of the public investment. And I'm looking forward to answer those because we have good answers," he said.

"If you come to Western and you put in the work, you leave as a better person and you have a better life.”

Kavalhuna will take the reins after Edward Montgomery retires at the end of June. He will be WMU's 10th president.
Leona Larson
Leona Larson
