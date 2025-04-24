Art Beat: The human side of saints

Growing up Catholic, Jennifer Clark has had a lifelong fascination with saints. Who are these perfect people? Are they really all that perfect? In seven years of research, Clark found plenty of imperfections, even as her fascination grew. In her new poetry collection, her fourth, Clark brings to life the saints as relatable figures. They are flawed, much like the rest of us. They have their good and bad days, mood swings, and sometimes get a bit intolerable. Sometimes they are even funny. Her new poetry collection is titled, Intercede: Saints for Concerning Occasions (Unsolicited Press, 2025).

“The saints have always been with me,” Clark says. “You can’t help but think about the saints—I grew up in the Catholic church. I was raised by two really good Catholic parents. I had 13 years of Catholic schooling.”

Clark recalls a classmate in 3rd grade telling her, whether it was true or not, that the ashes of the bones of St. Monica were spread in her school by the same name. It piqued her curiosity which she maintained lifelong.

When writing the poems about saints, Clark says, “I wasn’t so much interested in their miracles or feats. It’s more of who is this person really, what is their essence. I think that tells a more interesting story.”

Continuing in that vein, Clark concludes the collection with what she titles as “Job Posting,” listing the qualifications and job duties one may need to quality for the profession of saint.

Jennifer Clark is the author of three previous poetry collections: A Beginner’s Guide to Heaven (Unsolicited Press), Necessary Clearings, and Johnny Appleseed: The Slice & Times of John Chapman (both published by Shabda Press). She is also the author of the children’s book, What Do You See In Room 21 C? and the co-editor of the anthology, Immigration & Justice For Our Neighbors (both Celery City Books). Her most recent book, Kissing the World Goodbye, ventures into the world of memoir, braiding family tales with recipes. Published by Unsolicited Press, it made their list for “Top Selling Books of 2022.”

Clark will be reading and answering questions at this is a bookstore/Bookbug at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 22nd. The event is free and open to the public but reservations are requested.

