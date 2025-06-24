© 2025 WMUK
More than 100 people picket Three Rivers Health Hospital in support of nurses

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published June 24, 2025 at 8:05 PM EDT
People in red shirts picketing along Broadway Street in Three Rivers. The woman in sun glass featured in the photo holds two red and blue signs that read "Beacon can u see us now" and "Burn-out, Tired, Rushed, Haggard."
Curtesy Photo
/
Michigan Nurses Association
Nurses, families and community members picket Three Rivers Health Hospital - Beacon Health System on June 24.

No contract and a nurse "staffing crises" prompted the action against the Beacon Health System hospital.

Three Rivers Health Hospital - Beacon Health System nurses have been working without a contract since April 1.

“Right now, we are in a staffing crisis at our hospital. And it won't go away until Beacon does better at attracting new nurses and keeping the ones who are already working here," said ER nurse Brandy Shoup, who is also the local union president for the Michigan Nurses Association.

Shoup said that can be done with competitive wages, better health insurance, limits on mandatory overtime and a guarantee to schedule enough nurses to ensure safe staffing levels.

On Tuesday, the nurses' union held an "informational picket" at South Lanes Family Fun Center in Three Rivers. The bowling alley is across from the entrance to the hospital complex.

Shoup said that the picket wasn't disruptive.

"This is not a work stoppage, a work slowdown. Nurses are not leaving the hospital. If they are scheduled to work today, they're going to be at work so that the patients will be taken care of," she said.

Shoup said the union continues to be committed to bargaining in good faith and hopes that Beacon comes to the table ready to negotiate.

“We're really fighting not just for the nurses' future, but the future of healthcare in Three Rivers, for all of our community.”

In April, Indiana-based Beacon Health System announced it would expand its footprint in Michigan by purchasing four Ascension Borgess hospitals in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Plainwell and Dowagiac.
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
See stories by Leona Larson