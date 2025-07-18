© 2025 WMUK
"Good trouble lives on" rally and march in Paw Paw in honor of John Lewis

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published July 18, 2025 at 4:14 PM EDT
A woman in white pants, Converse tennis shoes, black long sleeved shirt, black face mask and green baseball cap sits on a lawn chair in a crowd at the Maple Lake Amphitheater in Paw Paw and holds an American flag. Next to her is a sign that reads "America stand up for our values! Freedom - justice - equality."
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

Organizers estimate that more than 300 hundred attended Thursday's event.

On the fifth anniversary of the death of Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis from Georgia, Indivisible Paw Paw organizers held a rally and march to continue Lewis' civil rights work on Thursday.

This collection of photos and video by WMUK reporter Leona Larson is from the July 17 event.
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

The rally included a sing-along that included classic American protest songs like "Hold On" and "This Land is Your Land."

The main subject of the photo is a man in a light tan ballcap and royal blue and white striped golf shirt holds his right hand high. In it is a sign that reads "resist!" Behind him some holds a red and blue "fight oligarchy" flag and another woman in a floral skirt holds a colorful sign that reads "no one is free until we are all free" as people walk along the street.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

Organizers estimated the crowd size at over 300.

A man in a bright orange shirt and a woman in a blue and white striped shirt with sunglasses and a light blue baseball cap hold up colorful and artistic signs that read "alligator Alcatraz" and "not justice," with Russian President Putin as a puppet master controlling the strings of President Trump and the courts. Maple Lake is seen in the background.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

People lined West Michigan Avenue in front of the Maple Lake Amphitheater in Paw Paw to protest a variety of Trump Administration policies as well as the Republican led U.S. Congress, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

A woman in a light blue shirt looks at the camera. She is holding a sign that reads "people of conscience must resist." Standing next to her and facing the street, is a man in an Uncle Sam costume holding a sign in Spanish that reads "manos fuera de los inmigrantes," which translates to "hands of immigrants."
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

The English translation of Uncle Sam's Spanish sign is "hands off immigrants."

A woman in a black sweater with a pale pink color showing is facing the amphitheater and holding a sign that says "protect democratic principles." Two American flags can also be seen.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

Participants met for a rally at the Maple Lake Amphitheater in Paw Paw.

The large crowd in the main section of the Maple Lake Amphitheater.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

Between sets of traditional America protest songs, the crowd heard from various speakers from Indivisible Paw Paw, the Arcus Center for Social Justice at Kalamazoo College, Voters Not Politicians, the United Farm Workers and an educator from Western Michigan University.

A woman with short blue hair sits on the grass with others at the Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw. She has a big smile on her face as she watches a toddler in blue with her mouth wide open, playing in front of her. She holds a safety yellow sign that reads "shut your noise tube taco human" and has colorful pictures of President Trump in a taco hat and other characters on it.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

Participants spilled over into the grass next to the amphitheater seating.

Fred Sang playing the guitar and sings at the Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Fred Sang, the former director of the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus, leads the protest song sing-along at the Good Trouble Lives on Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

Fred Sang and the Good Trouble Troubadours lead the protest song sing-along at the Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

A female marcher in a white shirt, khaki jacket and blue jeans smiles up at her sign as she passes under the Strand Theater in Paw Paw.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

After the rally, the crowd marched and sang down Michigan Avenue to Kalamazoo Street and back to the amphitheater.

An elderly man with a white beard sits on a lawn chair at the corner of West Michigan Ave. and South Kalamazoo St. He is wearing a Trump 2024 baseball cap and holds a Trump Vance campaign sign in his lap as cars wait for the light to change.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

"They're smearing my president and I don't like it," said Jon Fouth, a retired truck driver and CDL instructor from Paw Paw.

Fouth sat alone at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street during the rally and march. He said this was his first time as a counter-protester.

Fouth also said that he has never protested against an elected official, even those he did not like or vote for.

WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
