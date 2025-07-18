"Good trouble lives on" rally and march in Paw Paw in honor of John Lewis

On the fifth anniversary of the death of Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis from Georgia, Indivisible Paw Paw organizers held a rally and march to continue Lewis' civil rights work on Thursday.

This collection of photos and video by WMUK reporter Leona Larson is from the July 17 event.

The rally included a sing-along that included classic American protest songs like "Hold On" and "This Land is Your Land."

Organizers estimated the crowd size at over 300.

People lined West Michigan Avenue in front of the Maple Lake Amphitheater in Paw Paw to protest a variety of Trump Administration policies as well as the Republican led U.S. Congress, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

The English translation of Uncle Sam's Spanish sign is "hands off immigrants."

Participants met for a rally at the Maple Lake Amphitheater in Paw Paw.

Between sets of traditional America protest songs, the crowd heard from various speakers from Indivisible Paw Paw, the Arcus Center for Social Justice at Kalamazoo College, Voters Not Politicians, the United Farm Workers and an educator from Western Michigan University.

Participants spilled over into the grass next to the amphitheater seating.

Leona Larson / WMUK Fred Sang, the former director of the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus, leads the protest song sing-along at the Good Trouble Lives on Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

Fred Sang and the Good Trouble Troubadours lead the protest song sing-along at the Good Trouble Lives On Rally in Paw Paw, July 17.

After the rally, the crowd marched and sang down Michigan Avenue to Kalamazoo Street and back to the amphitheater.

"They're smearing my president and I don't like it," said Jon Fouth, a retired truck driver and CDL instructor from Paw Paw.

Fouth sat alone at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street during the rally and march. He said this was his first time as a counter-protester.

Fouth also said that he has never protested against an elected official, even those he did not like or vote for.