Fox Ridge management says claims the complex will close are not true

The company that manages Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo says it’s not true that tenants will soon be forced to leave.

A post claiming Fox Ridge would close has been making the rounds on Facebook. Residents have long expressed fears that Fox Ridge would shut down due to the poor condition of many units. But Independent Management Services, which manages Fox Ridge, said the claim is false.

Additionally, a Kalamazoo city representative told independent news outlet NowKalamazoo that they have no knowledge of plans to shut down Fox Ridge. An independent group that’s been aiding tenants also told Now that it’s heard nothing about a closure.

WMUK and Now investigated conditions at Fox Ridge earlier this year. That reporting raised questions about mismanagement and poor maintenance at the complex.

This story is part of a collaboration with NowKalamazoo exploring Kalamazoo County's housing crisis.