Fox Ridge management says claims the complex will close are not true

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published August 13, 2025 at 2:04 PM EDT
Darendo Rouse stands at the stove in her apartment at Fox Ridge on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Her struggle to keep mice and pests out of her unit is detailed in the first part of this series.
Zac Clark
/
NowKalamazoo
Darendo Rouse stands at the stove in her apartment at Fox Ridge on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Her struggle to keep mice and pests out of her unit was detailed in the first part of a series from WMUK and NowKalamazoo.

A post circulating on Facebook claimed the subsidized housing complex in Kalamazoo would shut down.

The company that manages Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo says it’s not true that tenants will soon be forced to leave.

A post claiming Fox Ridge would close has been making the rounds on Facebook. Residents have long expressed fears that Fox Ridge would shut down due to the poor condition of many units. But Independent Management Services, which manages Fox Ridge, said the claim is false.

Additionally, a Kalamazoo city representative told independent news outlet NowKalamazoo that they have no knowledge of plans to shut down Fox Ridge. An independent group that’s been aiding tenants also told Now that it’s heard nothing about a closure.

WMUK and Now investigated conditions at Fox Ridge earlier this year. That reporting raised questions about mismanagement and poor maintenance at the complex.

This story is part of a collaboration with NowKalamazoo exploring Kalamazoo County's housing crisis.
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
