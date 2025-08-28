© 2025 WMUK
Zinta Aistars
Art Beat
A weekly look at creativity, arts, and culture in southwest Michigan, hosted by Zinta Aistars.Fridays in Morning Edition at 7:50am and at 4:20pm during All Things Considered.

Story Beat: Fun with fungi

WMUK | By Zinta Aistars
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
Artist Jenny deFouw Geuder
Adventure Publications
Artist Jenny deFouw Geuder

When author Maya Jewell Zeller needed an artist to illustrate her enchanting book, The Wonder of Mushrooms: The Mysterious World of Fungi, her publisher turned to middle school art teacher, Jenny deFouw Geuder, to bring the visuals to the book’s pages. Science and beauty intertwine as the pages fill with the incredible variety of fungi in all shapes, sizes, colors.

A conversation with Jenny deFouw Geuder

Cover art for the book illustrated by Jenny deFouw Geuder
Adventure Publications
Cover art for the book illustrated by Jenny deFouw Geuder

“This was such a fun book to work on,” Geuder says. “It was amazing to me how much I learned. Going into this, I wasn’t what I would call a mushroom person.”

By the end of the project, however, Geuder was an expert, illustrating in vibrant watercolor a wide range of the 150,000 species of mushrooms. Less a field guide than a poetic and lyrical appreciation of fungi, the book introduces the reader to fungi features of spores, caps, pores, gills, webs, along with the history and needed environment for mushrooms to flourish.

“It was such an interesting journey of researching and trying to show off each little mushroom,” Geuder says. “The names of mushrooms are so fun, too.”

The author names just a few whimsical mushrooms: Black Jelly Roll, Devil’s Snuff Box, Dog Nose Fungus, Fairy Bonnet, King Alfred’s Cakes, Pigskin Poison Puffball, Vomiter, Witches Butter, and more.

Jenny deFouw Geuder is an award-winning author and illustrator of books including Drawn to Birds and Nature Explorer. Her book, A Naturalist’s Sketchbook, won the National Book Award for Artistic Design in 2023. She has been a beloved middle-school art teacher in Michigan for 20 years. Geuder is a resident of Hamilton, Michigan.

Zinta Aistars
Zinta Aistars is our resident book expert. She started interviewing authors and artists for our Arts & More program in 2011.
