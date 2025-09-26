Have you seen this grass? If so, invasive species experts would like to know

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help to identify an invasive plant.

Stiltgrass, which also goes by Japanese stiltgrass and other names, is an invasive plant that grows annually and can rapidly multiply to form large patches and take over other native plants.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the grass was recently identified in three new counties — Barry, Kalamazoo and Monroe.

“It’s on our watchlist,” said Katie Grzesiak, the terrestrial invasive species coordinator with the Michigan DNR.

“These are species that we know cause problems, we know cause harm and they’re not native, but they also aren’t known to be very widespread in Michigan, and so we’re trying to get people to help us look out for this grass.”

Anyone who suspects they’ve seen stiltgrass can take a picture and submit it to the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network.

The plant grows annually and is tall and floppy with thin stems and wide leaves. They’re not hard to pull up, but their seeds spread easily and rapidly.

Grzesiak said people can help stop the spread by immediately disposing of any pulled stiltgrass in a plastic bag, avoiding walking through it and being mindful of the seeds.

“It’s always a great idea to do what we call ‘play, clean go’, so do the thing that you’re doing, enjoy the recreation or pull those invasive species and then clean yourself off,” she said.

“Pull off any seeds that you see, any burrs, any pieces of plant material.”

