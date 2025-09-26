KDPS says the suspect in a recent shooting near campus is thought to be "armed and dangerous"

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said Friday that it is seeking the public's help in locating the suspect in a recent shooting, but anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Instead, they should call 911 right away, KDPS said in a statement.

The suspect is a 19-year-old Black man, Naledge Quincy Lovon Williams Chamberlain. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the department.

KDPS said it has not recovered the weapon used in the shooting, which occurred on Saturday, Sept. 20 in the 2700 block of Michigan Avenue, near Western Michigan University's campus.

A shooting in that block early Saturday morning injured five people.

