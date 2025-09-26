© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KDPS says the suspect in a recent shooting near campus is thought to be "armed and dangerous"

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT
Picture of young man against plain blue background in hoodie
Courtesy photo
/
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KDPS says it is looking for 19-year-old Naledge Quincy Lovon Williams Chamberlain, a suspect in a Sept. 20 shooting.

In a statement, the department named the suspect as 19-year-old Naledge Quincy Lovon Williams Chamberlain.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said Friday that it is seeking the public's help in locating the suspect in a recent shooting, but anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Instead, they should call 911 right away, KDPS said in a statement.

The suspect is a 19-year-old Black man, Naledge Quincy Lovon Williams Chamberlain. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the department.

KDPS said it has not recovered the weapon used in the shooting, which occurred on Saturday, Sept. 20 in the 2700 block of Michigan Avenue, near Western Michigan University's campus.

A shooting in that block early Saturday morning injured five people.

WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann