© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kalamazoo County's hazardous waste center wants your old nail polish - and much more

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
In a large room with white concrete walls and large doors and windows, workers in white suits sort materials. Around them, items of all sorts sit on carts and countertops.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Workers sort items at the Household Hazardous Waste Center on October 3, 2025. The center accepts most materials that can be bought at a store but shouldn't be thrown in household trash — things like fertilizer, cans of paint, batteries, and even cosmetic items like nail polish and hairspray.

The Household Hazardous Waste Center is offering small freebies in exchange for items that aren't supposed to be thrown in household trash, like nail polish and batteries.

At the Household Hazardous Waste Center, employees wearing protective equipment sort materials by type. On one cart sits a bag of old nail polish bottles — nail polish and makeup are the items the HHW is highlighting this month, but employees say anyone who brings in hazardous items for recycling can get a freebie.

Kalamazoo County Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Matt Johnson says the promotion doesn’t have a set end date in sight.

“Sticky notes, things like that. Highlighters, pens, those kind of things," Johnson said of the freebies offered. "Just a quick incentive for people to take advantage of the opportunity they have to recycle some of their household hazardous waste.”

The HHW exists to recycle or safely dispose of items that can be bought at a store but shouldn't be thrown in household trash. They accept a wide variety of items — from lithium batteries and kerosene to Christmas lights and hairspray. Johnson said certain items like these shouldn't go in the trash because they could harm the environment.

"When you throw them away, some of these hazardous things that are in these materials can end up seeping into the ground," Johnson said. "it's a whole range of materials that that they accept there at the household hazardous waste center. So we don't want to see these things get into our ground, get into our water."

Once at the HHW, employees sort the materials and determine whether they can be recycled. Some materials are easier to recycle, like pure motor oil, while others can't be recycled and have to be disposed of.

"They recycle what they can recycle and dispose of what they need to dispose of in a safe manner that prevents it from infecting our environment," Johnson said.

Employees said anyone who mentions the freebie promotion or shows an ad mentioning the freebie promotion when bringing in an item accepted at the HHW can receive a free small item. Although nail polish and makeup are featured in ads running this month, employees said any accepted items brought in are eligible for the promotion.

A full list of items accepted at the HHW can be found on the HHW website.

Tags
WMUK News Kalamazoo Countyhazardous wasterecycling waste
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
Related Content