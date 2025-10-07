See the application to rezone land near the Asylum Lake Preserve

An application obtained through the Michigan Freedom of Information Act shows that a limited liability company called Stadium Drive #1 is behind the recent request to rezone land adjacent to Asylum Lake Preserve.

Stadium Drive #1 is registered under the name Todd Hendricks. The street address for the registration is the same as that of Rhoades McKee, PC, a Grand Rapids law firm, which lists Todd Hendricks as an attorney specializing in zoning and land use law.

According to the application, rezoning the land to community commercial will "allow it to be developed in a similar manner to other properties along the corridor."

What exactly would be developed on the land is not specified, but the application uses nearly identical language to another rezoning application filed by DNS Stadium Drive, LLC in 2023.

In addition to the language used, both applications give Emily Palacios, a real estate lawyer with Miller Johnson Attorneys, as a point of contact.

DNS Stadium Drive is an Indiana-based company registered under Haji Tehrani, the President and CEO of Drive and Shine Car Wash, which still owns the land according to Kalamazoo's Geographic Information System maps.

Drive and Shine has previously sought to build its fourth Kalamazoo area car wash at this location, though the plan was met with opposition by local residents due to concerns of environmental impact on the nearby Asylum Lake.

The request will be heard by the Kalamazoo Planning Commission on November 6.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.