A KRESA instructors' union plans to file a second unfair labor practices complaint

A union representing instructors at the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency said it will file an unfair labor practice complaint. That’s after KRESA Board of Education unanimously approved a new medical plan Tuesday night.

Tom Greig is with the Michigan Education Association, which has been helping the Kalamazoo Career Technical Education Association in its ongoing contract negotiations with KRESA.

"They know that that's a mandatory subject of bargaining, anything to do with health insurance. So, they can't unilaterally change it," he said.

Despite this, Greig added that the union still requested information on the proposed plan.

“We asked for details and they're like, 'Oh, we'll get you details.' As of today, they have not sent any details other than like a plan name,” Greig said.

"I don't know what the deductibles are, I don't know what the costs are, we don't know what the coverages are, we don't know what the prescription plans, vision plans, stuff like that. That's kind of important."

But KRESA Superintendent Dedrick Martin denied that the vote violated labor laws, adding that employees are not forced to accept the plan.

“If they want to keep their current health care plan, they're welcome to do that. We have some options that we think will actually be better and put more money back in the employee's pocket," he said.

This is the second unfair labor practice complaint the union has filed against KRESA. The first, in August, alleged that the agency had been bargaining in bad faith, which KRESA denies.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.