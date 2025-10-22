© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A KRESA instructors' union plans to file a second unfair labor practices complaint

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:49 PM EDT
A man in a black t-shirt stands a light brown podium, speaking to a board at an event. Attendees can be seen to the right and left of the image, looking at the man as he talks with the board.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Kalamazoo Career Technical Education Association President Brian Brusach speaks to the KRESA Board of Education at Tuesday's meeting.

The union at the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency said KRESA is once again engaging in unfair labor practices after it approved a new medical plan for employees.

A union representing instructors at the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency said it will file an unfair labor practice complaint. That’s after KRESA Board of Education unanimously approved a new medical plan Tuesday night.

Tom Greig is with the Michigan Education Association, which has been helping the Kalamazoo Career Technical Education Association in its ongoing contract negotiations with KRESA.

"They know that that's a mandatory subject of bargaining, anything to do with health insurance. So, they can't unilaterally change it," he said.

Despite this, Greig added that the union still requested information on the proposed plan.

“We asked for details and they're like, 'Oh, we'll get you details.' As of today, they have not sent any details other than like a plan name,” Greig said.

"I don't know what the deductibles are, I don't know what the costs are, we don't know what the coverages are, we don't know what the prescription plans, vision plans, stuff like that. That's kind of important."

But KRESA Superintendent Dedrick Martin denied that the vote violated labor laws, adding that employees are not forced to accept the plan.

“If they want to keep their current health care plan, they're welcome to do that. We have some options that we think will actually be better and put more money back in the employee's pocket," he said.

This is the second unfair labor practice complaint the union has filed against KRESA. The first, in August, alleged that the agency had been bargaining in bad faith, which KRESA denies.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds