The new state budget cuts disability service providers' funds by 5%

Across the state, 15 Centers for Independent living provide resources like job skills training, access to mobility aids and more for people with disabilities to help them live more independent lives.

This year, only $18.7 million was allocated in the state budget to fund all 15 centers — down from $19.7 million the previous year. It's a far smaller amount than the 45% reduction some state House lawmakers proposed in August, but still cuts the CILs' budget by 5%.

Disability Network of Southwest Michigan President and CEO Kelley Kellis said organizations like hers are still trying to understand the full impact of the funding reduction.

“While we're still assessing how the state budget cuts will affect our operations, our community still remains strong. We're continuing to raise awareness about the vital roles of the Centers for Independent Living,” Kellis said.

CILs provide resources like job skills training, access to mobility aids and more for people with disabilities to help them live more independent lives. The DNSW is based in Kalamazoo and serves eight counties in Southwest Michigan.

“We definitely know that there will be, you know, the potential for a decrease in the services and the support that we're able to provide. Just how deeply that is, we're still assessing and so we're not exactly sure," Kellis said.

Teri Langley, executive director of the Michigan Disability Network, which represents all 15 CILs, said in an interview with WMUK before the budget was approved that any funding cut would impact every CIL in the state.

For people who are wondering how they might be able to help their local CIL, Kellis recommended donating, contacting elected officials and reaching out to local organizations to learn what they might need.

"Every dollar helps us continue to serve individuals with disabilities throughout Southwest Michigan," Kellis said.

"If you're not in Southwest Michigan, there are Centers for Independent Living throughout the state that I'm sure have mechanisms that you can donate to and support as well."