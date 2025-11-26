© 2025 WMUK
Van Buren County's Domestic Violence Coalition sees funding stabilize, for now

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published November 26, 2025 at 12:36 PM EST
Winter three-quarter view of the state capitol building, lit by sunshine, framed by trees
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
The state Capitol building is seen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing.

The organization says it’s doing better financially after a tough few months and a state budget that provided less than domestic violence groups had asked for.

This year, federal programs that supported victim services organizations were cut, changed or temporarily frozen during a government shutdown — and Michigan’s state budget included less than expected for these services. In October, Melanie Hooker of the Domestic Violence Coalition said the organization may have to start making tough decisions by winter.

But now, she says various institutions and businesses have stepped up to support the Coalition.

“Van Buren County has really rallied behind us. We received a grant from Charles River. We were chosen to receive funds from the Van Buren Women Who Care and the South Haven Women Who Care. And we've been working really hard to get agreements with municipalities," Hooker said this week.

She added that the state’s Victim Services Division unexpectedly decided to fund local organizations at the same level as last year, which helped the Coalition.

“We can get through the next, you know, three two years, three years, whatever is left, um and we can hope and pray," she added, noting that the Coalition still faces uncertainty over its budget in the long term. "We're seeing a lot of changes going on. We're seeing people step up and say, you know, 'it's not okay.'”

“Right now, I'm just going to take a deep breath because we know that we're okay for one more year, get through the holidays, and then we have to start over again. We really have to continue looking for private funders," Hooker said.
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
