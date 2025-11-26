Van Buren County's Domestic Violence Coalition sees funding stabilize, for now

This year, federal programs that supported victim services organizations were cut, changed or temporarily frozen during a government shutdown — and Michigan’s state budget included less than expected for these services. In October, Melanie Hooker of the Domestic Violence Coalition said the organization may have to start making tough decisions by winter.

But now, she says various institutions and businesses have stepped up to support the Coalition.

“Van Buren County has really rallied behind us. We received a grant from Charles River. We were chosen to receive funds from the Van Buren Women Who Care and the South Haven Women Who Care. And we've been working really hard to get agreements with municipalities," Hooker said this week.

She added that the state’s Victim Services Division unexpectedly decided to fund local organizations at the same level as last year, which helped the Coalition.

“We can get through the next, you know, three two years, three years, whatever is left, um and we can hope and pray," she added, noting that the Coalition still faces uncertainty over its budget in the long term. "We're seeing a lot of changes going on. We're seeing people step up and say, you know, 'it's not okay.'”

“Right now, I'm just going to take a deep breath because we know that we're okay for one more year, get through the holidays, and then we have to start over again. We really have to continue looking for private funders," Hooker said.