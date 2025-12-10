State representative Steve Frisbie backs an effort to keep protections for Burmese nationals

Last month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it would end Temporary Protected Status for people from Burma, also known as Myanmar, on January 26.

TPS allows people from other countries to live in the US due to dangerous conditions at home.

The Burma Center in Springfield said around 50 people in the Battle Creek area, which is home to a Burmese community of thousands, could be affected by the status change. That's according to Burma Center Executive Director Christina Khim.

Steve Frisbie represents Michigan’s 44th state House district, which covers much of Battle Creek and Springfield.

He said he supports Republican U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga’s push to get the termination reversed.

“All the Burmese that I know of have come here in good faith and have followed through and they're good citizens. So, I'm going to do anything I can to support them.”

Frisbie said he hoped other Michigan officials will join the effort.

“I hope Senator Peters and Slotkin can get on board, as well as some of the other Michigan delegation.”

Khim declined an interview, stating in an email that the Burma Center wants to be careful about what it shares until it has more information.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.