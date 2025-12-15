Rx Kids says payments will go out to new and expecting mothers despite state funding cuts

Last week, Michigan House Republicans cancelled $18.5 million for the Rx Kids public-private partnership, which offers payments to new and expecting mothers in several Michigan communities.

Alyssa Stewart directs philanthropy for Rx Kids, which expanded to Kalamazoo this year. (She is also the Kalamazoo Community Foundation's chief community impact officer). Stewart said despite the cuts, Kalamazoo participants will still receive payments.

“We're essentially spending money that we were planning to spend next year and the year after. So, we're sort of overspending now to ensure no impact. So we're going to need to raise additional funds, likely.”

Stewart added this is also true for other member communities, thanks to the public-private setup of the programs.

"Across 2025, the majority of funding for Rx Kids has been philanthropic funding. So, funding from foundations, donors and other municipal partners," Stewart said.

"Those funds remain. And so that's what's allowing us to continue on.”

This doesn't mean the program isn't reliant on state funding, according to Stewart.

"Ultimately, to sustain long-term, we will require state funds. Philanthropy can't and should not, based on how this program was designed, be the sole funding source."

She added that Rx Kids may need to limit future expansion of the program to other areas of the state due to last week's cuts.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.