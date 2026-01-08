© 2026 WMUK
Kalamazoo demonstrators gather in the dark and the rain to protest ICE

WMUK | By Leona Larson,
Sehvilla Mann
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:37 PM EST
People, many with umbrellas, stand near a construction site facing the street. Some are holding a large banner that says "No One is Illegal on Stolen Land - #stop the sweeps"
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
A banner at a demonstration against ICE in downtown Kalamazoo, Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The demonstration took place one day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis.

An informal coalition of Kalamazoo groups held a demonstration Wednesday evening protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and remembering the woman killed by an ICE agent Wednesday.

Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot while driving near a group of ICE officers on a street in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security claimed the officer acted in self-defense and was struck by the car. But a New York Times analysis of several videos from the scene found the agent was never hit. Good appears to have been turning away from the agents when one began firing.

People walk along a sidewalk holding signs against a dark sky
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Demonstrators march in Kalamazoo, Thursday, January 8, 2026

The peace group Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War described the shooting as a “murder” in a Facebook post, adding, “ICE crimes and assaults on our immigrant neighbors demands public protest.”

The demonstration in Kalamazoo took place near the Charles A. Pratt Justice Center. More than 300 people stood along the street, holding a variety of signs: "Justice for GOOD" with "RIP Renee Nicole Good" written below; "ICE is best when crushed," "Trump Kills," and a number that simply read, "F— ICE."

At about 6:15, the protestors began a march to city hall.
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
