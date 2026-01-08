Kalamazoo demonstrators gather in the dark and the rain to protest ICE

An informal coalition of Kalamazoo groups held a demonstration Wednesday evening protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and remembering the woman killed by an ICE agent Wednesday.

Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot while driving near a group of ICE officers on a street in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security claimed the officer acted in self-defense and was struck by the car. But a New York Times analysis of several videos from the scene found the agent was never hit. Good appears to have been turning away from the agents when one began firing.

Leona Larson / WMUK Demonstrators march in Kalamazoo, Thursday, January 8, 2026

The peace group Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War described the shooting as a “murder” in a Facebook post, adding, “ICE crimes and assaults on our immigrant neighbors demands public protest.”

The demonstration in Kalamazoo took place near the Charles A. Pratt Justice Center. More than 300 people stood along the street, holding a variety of signs: "Justice for GOOD" with "RIP Renee Nicole Good" written below; "ICE is best when crushed," "Trump Kills," and a number that simply read, "F— ICE."

At about 6:15, the protestors began a march to city hall.