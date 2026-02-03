© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
KPS and a former administrator reach a settlement that ends a lawsuit

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:02 PM EST
View of the back of a yellow schoolbus as it idles in a parking lot on a grey day, and the front end of the bus waiting behind it. The back of a third is visible in the distance between them.
Sehvilla Mann
Schoolbuses wait in a parking lot at Western Michigan University, March 6, 2023

The Kalamazoo Public Schools fired Jim English, then its chief financial officer, in December 2022. English later sued the district.

A federal lawsuit between Kalamazoo Public Schools and a former administrator has been dismissed. KPS and a former KPS administrator recently reached a settlement that led to the end of a case dating back to 2023.

Former administrator Jim English sued KPS in the US District Court for the Western District of Michigan. KPS fired English in December 2022. English claimed he was fired for whistleblowing. But the district claimed English mismanaged its finances, and it countersued.

Court records show English claimed the countersuit was in violation of the Michigan Whistleblower Protection Act.

The settlement agreement was reached on January 5th and the case cannot be reopened.
WMUK News
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies.
