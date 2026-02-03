KPS and a former administrator reach a settlement that ends a lawsuit

A federal lawsuit between Kalamazoo Public Schools and a former administrator has been dismissed. KPS and a former KPS administrator recently reached a settlement that led to the end of a case dating back to 2023.

Former administrator Jim English sued KPS in the US District Court for the Western District of Michigan. KPS fired English in December 2022. English claimed he was fired for whistleblowing. But the district claimed English mismanaged its finances, and it countersued.

Court records show English claimed the countersuit was in violation of the Michigan Whistleblower Protection Act.

The settlement agreement was reached on January 5th and the case cannot be reopened.