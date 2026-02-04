© 2026 WMUK
Consumers Energy says assistance is available amid high winter utility costs

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published February 4, 2026 at 6:02 PM EST
January cold snaps meant furnaces were running more often — and Consumers Energy is encouraging customers to reach out if they’re struggling to pay utility bills.

Last month, the National Weather Service issued several cold weather warnings and recorded extreme low temperatures during one of the coldest January months in recent years.

In a statement released Feb. 2, Consumers Energy reported that households used 25% more natural gas last month than in January 2025.

Consumers spokesperson Brian Wheeler said customers should expect higher bills this month as a result.

“People sometimes don’t realize immediately that as our furnaces work so hard to keep us safe and warm, that that will translate into an impact on customers’ bills," Wheeler said.

Because of higher costs, Wheeler said the utility is hoping to make customers aware of assistance and resources that are available for customers who may be struggling to pay their bill.

"We can provide resources and connections to programs that we have to help you manage your expenses, to help you reduce your bills in the first place," Wheeler said. "But also right here, right now — if you’re in a position where you can’t pay your bill, we can work with you to make payment arrangements. We can also connect you to nonprofit dollars."

Wheeler said customers can find out more about resources and assistance options through the utility on Consumers' website, or by calling is customer service number at 1-800-477-5050.

Additionally, Wheeler highlighted that nonprofit support is available by calling 2-1-1. Michigan 211 is a centralized system of nonprofits and outreach agencies that provide assistance with things like housing, utility bills and more.

"I would just hope above all else that nobody feels like they have to go it alone if they’re facing difficulties this winter," Wheeler said.

Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
