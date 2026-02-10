© 2026 WMUK
Kalamazoo-born Olympian Allison Reed represents Lithuania in Ice Dance

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published February 10, 2026 at 5:41 PM EST
Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius are pictured from close-up while skating on the ice - Reed wears a black costume with red rhinestones and has her leg kicked up in front of her. Ambrulevicius is wearing a black costume and holds Reed by the waist while kicking his leg in the air.
Francisco Seco
/
AP
Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius of Lithuania compete during the rhythm dance in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

An athlete with Kalamazoo roots is competing in the Winter Olympics – but she’s not representing the country you may expect.

Allison Reed is a Kalamazoo-born figure skater currently representing Lithuania at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in ice dance.

Born in Kalamazoo in 1994, Reed has represented Lithuania since teaming up with Lithuanian ice dance partner Saulius Ambrulevičius in 2017. Her hometown is listed as Elk Grove, Illinois on the International Skating Union website and she previously represented Georgia in ice dance at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. She's also known to have trained in Canton, where she first met her partner, Ambrulevičius.

Though Reed and Ambrulevičius have been skating together nearly ten years and won several Grand Prix medals and a bronze medal at the European Skating Championships in 2024, the pair weren’t able to compete in the 2022 Olympics because Reed, who is Japanese-American, didn’t get her Lithuanian passport in time.

This time around, Reed secured her Lithuanian passport in 2024 in time to qualify for Milan-Cortina — and Reed and Ambrulevičius were selected as Lithuania's flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

Allison's brother and sister, Chris and Cathy Reed, were also born in Kalamazoo and represented Japan as partners in ice dance for over a decade. Like their sister Allison, Chris and Cathy were also Olympians — competing in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics alongside Allison and in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. In 2020, Chris passed away unexpectedly in Detroit after suffering a heart attack.

Currently, the Lithuanian team sits in seventh place after the first round of the ice dancing event on Monday, Feb. 9, where the pair scored 82.95 in the rhythm dance. Reed and Ambrulevičius will take the ice again on Wednesday, Feb. 11 for the free dance portion of the competition, hoping to secure a medal for Lithuania.
