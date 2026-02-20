City of Kalamazoo updates water treatment program by adding new form of phosphate

The city of Kalamazoo is changing the type of chemical it uses in treating drinking water. In a press release published Thursday, the city said it would be adding a different type of phosphate to treat drinking water in order to better protect pipes from corrosion.

The city currently uses polyphosphate in its water supply, which is meant to sequester iron in water — Kalamazoo has high concentrations of iron and manganese in its water supply.

According to the statement, the city will now also add orthophosphate to the city's water. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, orthophosphate is used to prevent pipes from corroding and provide lead and copper control.

The city's statement said Kalamazoo will continue to add polyphosphate for its iron sequestration benefits, but will also incorporate orthophosphate to help coat pipes and protect water from materials that can leach from old pipes.

The changes will take place in a phased rollout, with all 13 water treatment plants across the city getting upgrades.

According to the city, studies to examine the viability of adding orthophosphate to the drinking water supply began in 2016. Data from the study and information about the system updates can be found on the city of Kalamazoo's website.