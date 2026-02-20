© 2026 WMUK
City of Kalamazoo updates water treatment program by adding new form of phosphate

WMUK |
Anna Spidel
Published February 20, 2026
On a patchy, muddy lawn, a small brick building sits surrounded by trees and covered in moss. The building has no windows, just a small door and a blue plaque with the numbers 1509
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
A small water infrastructure building sits on the corner of Merrill and Pioneer streets in the Vine neighborhood

The city of Kalamazoo will begin adding an additional form of phosphate to its water supply in hopes of reducing pipe corrosion.

The city of Kalamazoo is changing the type of chemical it uses in treating drinking water. In a press release published Thursday, the city said it would be adding a different type of phosphate to treat drinking water in order to better protect pipes from corrosion.

The city currently uses polyphosphate in its water supply, which is meant to sequester iron in water — Kalamazoo has high concentrations of iron and manganese in its water supply.

According to the statement, the city will now also add orthophosphate to the city's water. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, orthophosphate is used to prevent pipes from corroding and provide lead and copper control.

The city's statement said Kalamazoo will continue to add polyphosphate for its iron sequestration benefits, but will also incorporate orthophosphate to help coat pipes and protect water from materials that can leach from old pipes.

The changes will take place in a phased rollout, with all 13 water treatment plants across the city getting upgrades.

According to the city, studies to examine the viability of adding orthophosphate to the drinking water supply began in 2016. Data from the study and information about the system updates can be found on the city of Kalamazoo's website.

Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
