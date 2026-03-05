US House joins the Senate in rejecting a war powers resolution

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly defeated a resolution Thursday afternoon that would have barred the president from carrying out further military action against Iran without Congressional approval.

On Wednesday, the Senate defeated a similar measure along party lines.

Republican Rep. John Moolenaar from Michigan’s 2nd District, which includes Hastings, Mount Pleasant and Cadillac, said on Thursday morning that he would vote “no” on the resolution.

“I don't believe it's Congress' role to hamstring the president. I think the president has followed, you know, the traditions and the norms of informing Congress," he said.

Moolenaar said he is confident that the briefings from the State and Defense Departments and the CIA will keep Congress informed.

"I believe this mission needs to be taken out by our military in a way that is not second-guessing them in any way."

Moolenaar said he credits the military action with “protecting our homeland from terrorism.”