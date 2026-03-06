© 2026 WMUK
Severe storm with apparent tornadoes cuts across southern Michigan

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:54 PM EST
The photo shows a map of Michigan with a small red mark over portions of Cass and St. Joseph counties indicating the tornado zone. This warning expired at 4:15 PM EST on March 6 and included a warning of quarter-sized hail.
National Weather Service
/
X
An image shared on the National Weather Service's tornado account on X shows a tornado warning that stretched between Cass and St. Joseph counties on Friday, March 6.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in St. Joseph County. The storm, which also hit Cass County, continued traveling East across Southern Michigan.

On Friday, March 6, the National Weather Service issued a series of tornado warnings for Southern Michigan, beginning in Cass County and moving East.

Just after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Cassopolis, Edwardsburg and Marcellus until 3:45 PM EST. The warning included the possibility of quarter-sized hail.

The NWS confirmed the presence of a radar-indicated tornado via rotations detected on radar, and continued to issue tornado warnings for other Michigan counties as the system moved east.

As of 5:30 p.m. on March 6, the latest update from the National Weather Service via the NWS Tornado account on X appeared to show the system in Calhoun County — a continued tornado warning for Albion and Homer was issued at 5:05 p.m. EST.

Though the extent of the damage left in the storm's path is unconfirmed, social media users shared numerous videos and photos of the system across Michigan and the damage it inflicted, appearing to impact structures and trees. MLive also shared photos of extensive damage to the Menards in Three Rivers and other nearby buildings.

Michigan Storm Chasers also shared several videos of the storm systems, with some videos appearing to show multiple tornado vortices forming at the same time.

