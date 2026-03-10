United Way of Southwest Michigan to send more funds to local branches helping with tornado recovery

The city of Three Rivers was one of several Michigan municipalities struck by a tornado on Friday, and St. Joseph County’s United Way was there to help residents recover.

St. Joseph County United Way Executive Director Kelly Hostetler said her group arrived in the city as quickly as they could, witnessing first hand the devastation wrought by Friday's EF-2 tornadoes and storms.

"Trees are down on houses. There is debris hanging from the wires. The electrical cords were wrapped up in the trees," Hostetler said said.

Once in Three Rivers, she said volunteers began helping residents, distributing food, personal hygiene items and other supplies.

“We've been working tirelessly since Saturday morning, trying to meet the needs of our community and to keep people fed and volunteers moving.”

And while the county's group can't meet every need, Hostetler said United Way’s 211 line can help with that.

“If somebody has a need, I know there's so many specific needs, they can just call to 211. They can tell 211 what their needs are and they absolutely will be directed to an agency that can help them.”

And local United Ways like Hostetler's will soon get additional help, according to United Way of Southwest Michigan Spokesperson Zach East.

East said this help will come through funds from its Southwest Michigan Cares Fund, adding that the group is dedicated to helping local branches help their communities.

“We are just kind of helping them help wherever needed. And in in most cases, that's raising dollars that then go back into the community to help get these folks back on track and their lives back on track.”

But East said these funds have not yet been dispersed, instead saying they will be released in, “the next week or so.”

Additionally, the Branch County Community Foundation is sending funds to the Branch County United Way, which has been assisting residents of Union City after it was hit by an EF-3 tornado on Friday.

