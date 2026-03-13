A Galesburg man accepts a plea deal in a case involving violent messages about student protestors

On February 20th, students at Lakeview High School in Battle Creek walked out to protest ICE.

But one day before, 57-year old Mark Hendricks was arrested by Battle Creek Police and charged with threatening to commit an act of violence against a school employee or student.

After learning of the protests, Hendricks allegedly posted messages on social media that urged people to “come armed” to Battle Creek and said the protesters “don’t deserve to live”.

Hendricks pleaded not guilty to the original charge. But a spokesperson with the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed that Hendricks accepted a deal to plead guilty to malicious use of service provided by telecommunications service provider, a misdemeanor that carries a lesser penalty than his original charge.

Hendricks will be sentenced on April 14. Calhoun County public defender Mara Trudell, Hendricks' attorney, declined to comment on the case.