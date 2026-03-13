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A Galesburg man accepts a plea deal in a case involving violent messages about student protestors

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:49 PM EDT
A wooden gavel rests beside a wooden block on a grey desk.
Brennan Linsley
/
AP
A gavel rests on the bench inside a courtroom.

57-year old Mark Hendricks was charged in Calhoun County's 10th District Court. He was accused of posting violent messages aimed at Lakeview High School students who were planning a walkout to protest ICE.

On February 20th, students at Lakeview High School in Battle Creek walked out to protest ICE.

But one day before, 57-year old Mark Hendricks was arrested by Battle Creek Police and charged with threatening to commit an act of violence against a school employee or student.

After learning of the protests, Hendricks allegedly posted messages on social media that urged people to “come armed” to Battle Creek and said the protesters “don’t deserve to live”.

Hendricks pleaded not guilty to the original charge. But a spokesperson with the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed that Hendricks accepted a deal to plead guilty to malicious use of service provided by telecommunications service provider, a misdemeanor that carries a lesser penalty than his original charge.

Hendricks will be sentenced on April 14. Calhoun County public defender Mara Trudell, Hendricks' attorney, declined to comment on the case.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel