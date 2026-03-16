Embattled Kalamazoo Township Treasurer resigns after two censures

The embattled treasurer of Kalamazoo Township resigned Monday morning.

Township Supervisor David Combs said that after Treasurer Sherine Miller submitted her resignation, the Board of Trustees accepted it during a special meeting held at 10 am.

The board censured Miller in January, after a township-commissioned investigation found she lacked the capabilities to perform her duties.

Miller was censured again last month, after the board accused her of transferring millions of dollars in tax revenue without permission.

Supervisor Combs said the township’s board is responsible for appointing Miller’s replacement, adding that if that happens by the April 21st major party filing deadline, residents will vote for a treasurer in November.

However, he said the township is still determining when the election would take place if the appointment happens after that deadline.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.