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Embattled Kalamazoo Township Treasurer resigns after two censures

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
A wooden cutout of Kalamazoo Township hangs in Kalamazoo Township Hall. Its a jagged, disconnected map, trancing the boundaries of the township, with its many roads etched into the map. Three black chairs and mics can be seen below the map, cut off by the camera.
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
A wooden cutout of Kalamazoo Township hangs in Kalamazoo Township Hall

The Kalamazoo Board of Trustees accepted Sherine Miller's resignation Monday morning. It's not yet clear when residents will vote on the office.

The embattled treasurer of Kalamazoo Township resigned Monday morning.

Township Supervisor David Combs said that after Treasurer Sherine Miller submitted her resignation, the Board of Trustees accepted it during a special meeting held at 10 am.

The board censured Miller in January, after a township-commissioned investigation found she lacked the capabilities to perform her duties.

Miller was censured again last month, after the board accused her of transferring millions of dollars in tax revenue without permission.

Supervisor Combs said the township’s board is responsible for appointing Miller’s replacement, adding that if that happens by the April 21st major party filing deadline, residents will vote for a treasurer in November.

However, he said the township is still determining when the election would take place if the appointment happens after that deadline.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds