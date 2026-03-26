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Current and former Stryker employees seek damages after hack

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:46 PM EDT
A tall building sits in front of a small smattering of short dark-orange-brown leafed trees. The building appears to be mostly glass, except for a see through metal mesh that climbs up the front of the facility, with "Stryker" sitting at the top of the mesh in black letters. Dark gray clouds cover the sky, denoting the rainy weather.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The Stryker World Headquarters in Portage, MI.

The company faces lawsuits from three former employees, and one person who still works at the company.

Stryker Corporation faces four separate lawsuits from current and former employees. The plaintiffs allege the Portage-based medical technology company failed to properly protect their private information after it was hacked on March 11.

An Iranian-linked group called Handala took credit for the cyberattack. The group claimed it extracted 50 terabytes of “critical data” from Stryker.

The cases were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. They propose that the court take the cases up as class actions.

Each lawsuit is seeking $5 million in damages.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds