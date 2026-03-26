Current and former Stryker employees seek damages after hack

Stryker Corporation faces four separate lawsuits from current and former employees. The plaintiffs allege the Portage-based medical technology company failed to properly protect their private information after it was hacked on March 11.

An Iranian-linked group called Handala took credit for the cyberattack. The group claimed it extracted 50 terabytes of “critical data” from Stryker.

The cases were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. They propose that the court take the cases up as class actions.

Each lawsuit is seeking $5 million in damages.