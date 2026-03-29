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Opposing views at Hastings No Kings event

WMUK | By Leona Larson
Published March 29, 2026 at 5:55 PM EDT
A red Ford F-250 XL pickup truck with tinted windows is stopped at an intersection in front of the red brick Hastings Public Library. Two flags are flying from the truck cab. One is a blue and white Trump 2020 flag and the other is the American flag. Just the beyond the hood of the pickup can be seen a large sign carried by an unseen protester. On it is an image of Uncle Sam and the words "I want you to impeach Trump."
Leona Larson
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WMUK
A counter-protester stops at an intersection at the beginning of the No Kings march in Hastings on March 28.

American flags were flown on both sides as a handful of counter-protesters revved their engines in support of President Trump between chants in opposition.

A few counter-protesters crossed paths with people attending the No Kings event in Hastings on Saturday.

Rocky Adams quietly circled the rally in his pickup truck, flying American and Trump flags from the cab. He didn't rev up his engine like other Trump supporters did.

Rocky Adams sits in his red Ford pickup truck as No Kings protesters cross the street behind him. An American Flag and a Trump flag hang on poles from the cab of his pickup.
Leona Larson
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WMUK
Rocky Adams came to No Kings Hastings on March 28 to support President Trump. "I love the guy, I really do. He says what's on his mind and I respect that. Like these people standing out here today, freedom of speech."

The former police officer from Nashville, Michigan said his pickup truck has a 50 gallon tank and is expensive to fill it up. But despite the price of gas, Adams said war with Iran is necessary.

“Without a doubt. You hate to see it. I'm a Vietnam vet. Uh, you hate to see that stuff. But it's going to get worse," Adams said.

"The pimple’s going to break and I do support it.”

Nearby, No Kings protester Jean Ann Wahl-Piotrowski waved two American flags in the crowd of roughly 650 people.

The former social studies and US history teacher who lives in Hastings said she attends No Kings events because she wants American traditions and democracy preserved and protected.

Wahl-Piotrowski said she opposes the war and hopes Trump voters will eventually join the No Kings movement because she says the president isn't putting America first.

Jean Ann Wahl-Piotrowski of Hastings marches on the street toward the camera waiving a large American flag. attached to her walking stick is another smaller American flag. Next to her are other people with flags and signs. One sign says "Donny L Dolls send your kids not mine" and another marchers sign says "power to the people no kings."
Leona Larson
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WMUK
Jean Ann Wahl-Piotrowski (far right) at No Kings in Hasting, March 28. "We're not taking care of healthcare, we're not taking care of feeding people, we're not taking care of education, but we're bombing the crap out of the Middle East."

“I'm old enough to remember when the big division in Michigan was U-M versus MSU, not Republicans versus Democrats, and we had wonderful Republicans like Governor Miliken," Wahl-Piotrowski said.

"There's no reason for it to be this crazy division.”
WMUK News
Leona Larson
Leona has worked as a journalist for most of her life - in radio, print, television and as journalism instructor. She has a background in consumer news, special projects and investigative reporting.
See stories by Leona Larson