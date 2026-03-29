Opposing views at Hastings No Kings event

A few counter-protesters crossed paths with people attending the No Kings event in Hastings on Saturday.

Rocky Adams quietly circled the rally in his pickup truck, flying American and Trump flags from the cab. He didn't rev up his engine like other Trump supporters did.

Leona Larson / WMUK Rocky Adams came to No Kings Hastings on March 28 to support President Trump. "I love the guy, I really do. He says what's on his mind and I respect that. Like these people standing out here today, freedom of speech."

The former police officer from Nashville, Michigan said his pickup truck has a 50 gallon tank and is expensive to fill it up. But despite the price of gas, Adams said war with Iran is necessary.

“Without a doubt. You hate to see it. I'm a Vietnam vet. Uh, you hate to see that stuff. But it's going to get worse," Adams said.

"The pimple’s going to break and I do support it.”

Nearby, No Kings protester Jean Ann Wahl-Piotrowski waved two American flags in the crowd of roughly 650 people.

The former social studies and US history teacher who lives in Hastings said she attends No Kings events because she wants American traditions and democracy preserved and protected.

Wahl-Piotrowski said she opposes the war and hopes Trump voters will eventually join the No Kings movement because she says the president isn't putting America first.

Leona Larson / WMUK Jean Ann Wahl-Piotrowski (far right) at No Kings in Hasting, March 28. "We're not taking care of healthcare, we're not taking care of feeding people, we're not taking care of education, but we're bombing the crap out of the Middle East."

“I'm old enough to remember when the big division in Michigan was U-M versus MSU, not Republicans versus Democrats, and we had wonderful Republicans like Governor Miliken," Wahl-Piotrowski said.

"There's no reason for it to be this crazy division.”

