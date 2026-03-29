Opposing views at Hastings No Kings event
American flags were flown on both sides as a handful of counter-protesters revved their engines in support of President Trump between chants in opposition.
A few counter-protesters crossed paths with people attending the No Kings event in Hastings on Saturday.
Rocky Adams quietly circled the rally in his pickup truck, flying American and Trump flags from the cab. He didn't rev up his engine like other Trump supporters did.
The former police officer from Nashville, Michigan said his pickup truck has a 50 gallon tank and is expensive to fill it up. But despite the price of gas, Adams said war with Iran is necessary.
“Without a doubt. You hate to see it. I'm a Vietnam vet. Uh, you hate to see that stuff. But it's going to get worse," Adams said.
"The pimple’s going to break and I do support it.”
Nearby, No Kings protester Jean Ann Wahl-Piotrowski waved two American flags in the crowd of roughly 650 people.
The former social studies and US history teacher who lives in Hastings said she attends No Kings events because she wants American traditions and democracy preserved and protected.
Wahl-Piotrowski said she opposes the war and hopes Trump voters will eventually join the No Kings movement because she says the president isn't putting America first.
“I'm old enough to remember when the big division in Michigan was U-M versus MSU, not Republicans versus Democrats, and we had wonderful Republicans like Governor Miliken," Wahl-Piotrowski said.
"There's no reason for it to be this crazy division.”