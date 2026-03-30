WMU announces finalists for student entrepreneurial funding awards

Western Michigan University announced Monday that nine students are finalists for $100,000 in entrepreneurial funding.

WMU’s Cultivate 269 is a student pitch competition funded by investment firm Kalamazoo Forward Ventures.

Applications opened in January. The university says 49 students applied. The proposals of the nine finalists range from a lounge serving alcohol-free drinks to management software for union construction contractors.

These students will proceed to a public pitch night on April 10th. Five of the finalists were chosen by judges and will compete for a $75,000 grand prize. The other four were selected by public vote and will compete for a $25,000 prize.

Each finalist will receive mentorship from a consulting firm to prepare.