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WMU announces finalists for student entrepreneurial funding awards

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published March 30, 2026 at 6:07 PM EDT
Students walking into the student center on Western Michigan University's main campus.
Annabella Tetner
/
WMUK
Students walking into the student center as WMU sees a decrease in international student enrollment.

As a part of the Cultivate 269 pitch competition, two of the nine finalists will be funded following a public pitch night on April 10.

Western Michigan University announced Monday that nine students are finalists for $100,000 in entrepreneurial funding.

WMU’s Cultivate 269 is a student pitch competition funded by investment firm Kalamazoo Forward Ventures.

Applications opened in January. The university says 49 students applied. The proposals of the nine finalists range from a lounge serving alcohol-free drinks to management software for union construction contractors.

These students will proceed to a public pitch night on April 10th. Five of the finalists were chosen by judges and will compete for a $75,000 grand prize. The other four were selected by public vote and will compete for a $25,000 prize.

Each finalist will receive mentorship from a consulting firm to prepare.
WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell