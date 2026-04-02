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A Portage dispensary owner has agreed to a $15,000 fine and temporary license suspension

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published April 2, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
On a cloudy day, a building with a purple swirly paint pattern and a black shingled roof can be seen. In front of the building, a large green sign reads "Doja".
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
The Portage location of Doja Dispensary on Centre Ave.

LE Battle Creek LLC, which owns the "Doja" dispensaries in Portage and Watervliet, has been ordered to pay a fine. It stems from an incident that involved its now-closed sister store, Lake Effect.

In late March, the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency released a consent order and stipulation regarding a case against LE Battle Creek, which owns and operates the Doja dispensary in Portage.

The document showed that LE Battle Creek agreed to pay a $15,000 fine and accept a 14-day license suspension. The agreement is in response to a violation that was detailed in a formal complaint filed by CRA in February.

According to the documents, LE Battle Creek broke cannabis retail laws when the Doja dispensary in Portage (identified by address in the records) accepted and sold products that were transferred to them from the Lake Effect (identified by license number) on Westnedge Avenue in December.

At the time, the license for Lake Effect, which is owned and managed by the same company as Doja, had expired. Under Michigan law, a cannabis retailer with an expired or inactive license cannot transfer products to another store.

The documents explain that the license for Lake Effect expired on December 13, and the CRA notified the retailer two days later that no product transfers were allowed.

On December 16, according to the records, Doja Portage accepted a shipment of products from Lake Effect, and some of those products were sold later the same day at the Doja store.

The 14-day suspension of LE Battle Creek's license began on March 30. Doja Portage is listed as temporarily closed, and its listed number does not connect to the store. Doja also has a location in Watervliet; that store is also listed as temporarily closed. Neither location has an active voicemail box.

WMUK was unable to reach a representative for either dispensary or its parent company.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel