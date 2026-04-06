Van Buren County Sheriff's Department asks for public's help to identify walnut tree thief

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after walnut trees were stolen from the yard of a Hartford Township home last week.

MLive reports the homeowner was away when walnut trees were cut down and removed from the property. A Facebook post from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department confirmed officers responded to the incident on April 2, and said a white truck was seen in the area on the day of the crime.

Walnut tree thefts have happened before in Southwest Michigan — last year a man was sentenced to over three years in prison after he was intercepted at a sawmill with walnut trees stolen from Cass County.

According to the US Forest Service, walnut trees are sought after for their high-quality wood that’s used to make furniture and other products.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call 269-657-3101.