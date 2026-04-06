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Van Buren County Sheriff's Department asks for public's help to identify walnut tree thief

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT
Black walnuts, which look like small green balls with black spots, sit on the grass among yellow leaves.
Julia Rubin
/
AP
Black walnuts sit on the ground under a tree.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after walnut trees were stolen from the yard of a Hartford Township home last week.

MLive reports the homeowner was away when walnut trees were cut down and removed from the property. A Facebook post from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department confirmed officers responded to the incident on April 2, and said a white truck was seen in the area on the day of the crime.

Walnut tree thefts have happened before in Southwest Michigan — last year a man was sentenced to over three years in prison after he was intercepted at a sawmill with walnut trees stolen from Cass County.

According to the US Forest Service, walnut trees are sought after for their high-quality wood that’s used to make furniture and other products.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call 269-657-3101.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel