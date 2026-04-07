West Michigan elected officials respond to President Trump's threats that "an entire civilization will die tonight"

Early Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump posted a message on his social media site Truth Social urging Iran to accept the terms of a deal and open the Strait of Hormuz by a deadline of 8 p.m. EST — threatening military action if the nation's leaders don't comply.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," President Trump wrote.

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten of Michigan's third congressional district responded with a post of her own on social media site X. The Grand Rapids Democrat said President Trump was risking a "potentially catastrophic world conflict" and "this is not a drill".

"Mr. President, the American people did not vote for this. Going to war requires the consent of the people, through their representatives, and the brave servicemen and women putting their lives on the line deserve more respect. I'm calling on my Republican colleagues to stand with Democrats and support a War Powers Resolution to end this reckless war of choice," Scholten wrote.

Congressman Tim Walberg, Republican representative for Michigan's fifth congressional district, urged Iran to accept a deal with the US in a statement sent by spokesperson Molly Makarewicz.

"Iran has spent decades targeting Americans and sponsoring terrorism across the globe. President Trump has indicated that the U.S. has been engaging in good faith negotiations with Iran to protect our troops, secure our nation, and ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. I urge Iranian leaders to accept a deal with the United States for a more prosperous future for Iran and the world," Walberg said in the statement.

The offices of Congressman Bill Huizenga and Congressman John Moolenar did not immediately respond to WMUK's request for comment.