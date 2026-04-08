© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For the first time in 13 years, the People's Food Co-op won't run the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
A large metal structure can be seen that looks like a long roof covering a sidewalk. It is painted red and says "west shed". Underneath it, folding tables are lined up.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
The Kalamazoo Farmer's Market is pictured on a sunny day in April, 2026.

The company that runs Park Street Market and Midtown Fresh is set to take over operations of the Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market.

The People’s Food Co-op, or PFC, announced it will no longer operate the Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market. PFC has run the market for thirteen years.

A statement posted to the Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market Facebook page on April 6 said the city of Kalamazoo has indicated that it will instead award this year’s farmer’s market contract to Gamsho group, owner of Park Street Market and Midtown Fresh.

PFC has been the subject of much scrutiny since January, when it began appointing board members and firing staff, citing financial issues.

In the post, PFC thanked vendors, customers and the community for supporting the market during PFC’s tenure and wished Gamsho group luck.

PFC currently operates the winter market, and said in the statement that it will continue running the winter market until April 25.
Tags
WMUK News Kalamazoo Farmers MarketPeople's Food Co-op
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel