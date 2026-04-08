For the first time in 13 years, the People's Food Co-op won't run the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market

The People’s Food Co-op, or PFC, announced it will no longer operate the Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market. PFC has run the market for thirteen years.

A statement posted to the Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market Facebook page on April 6 said the city of Kalamazoo has indicated that it will instead award this year’s farmer’s market contract to Gamsho group, owner of Park Street Market and Midtown Fresh.

PFC has been the subject of much scrutiny since January, when it began appointing board members and firing staff, citing financial issues.

In the post, PFC thanked vendors, customers and the community for supporting the market during PFC’s tenure and wished Gamsho group luck.

PFC currently operates the winter market, and said in the statement that it will continue running the winter market until April 25.