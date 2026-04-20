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22-year-old charged with murder following fatal Vine neighborhood shooting

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:34 PM EDT
In a grassy park, a makeshift sign reads "Lonny" drawn in marker. Flowers decorate the edge and a skateboard sits at the base of the sign.
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
A handmade sign in Davis Street Park commemorates 29-year old Telonn "Lonny" Horton, who was killed in a shooting on April 17, 2026.

The shooting happened near Western Michigan University’s east campus and main campus.

Carlin Andrew Barcelo was charged in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court Monday with open murder, felony firearm possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

In a statement, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s criminal investigation division says Barcelo is accused of killing 29-year old Telonn Tyree Horton on April 17 at the Davis Street Park in the Vine neighborhood.

Prosecutors allege Barcelo then fled the scene in a vehicle and was arrested Saturday in Augusta after investigators located the vehicle.

Barcelo was denied bond, and his next hearing is scheduled for April 30. KDPS has not released information about a potential motive.

Community members held a vigil for Horton Saturday at the Davis Street Park. Friends of Horton told WWMT that he was a "caring and loving man who loved to skate".

KDPS is asking the public to contact the department with any tips regarding the case. KDPS said tips can be submitted to the criminal investigations division at 269-337-8139, anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the P3Tips app, or at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel