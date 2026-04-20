22-year-old charged with murder following fatal Vine neighborhood shooting

Carlin Andrew Barcelo was charged in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court Monday with open murder, felony firearm possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

In a statement, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s criminal investigation division says Barcelo is accused of killing 29-year old Telonn Tyree Horton on April 17 at the Davis Street Park in the Vine neighborhood.

Prosecutors allege Barcelo then fled the scene in a vehicle and was arrested Saturday in Augusta after investigators located the vehicle.

Barcelo was denied bond, and his next hearing is scheduled for April 30. KDPS has not released information about a potential motive.

Community members held a vigil for Horton Saturday at the Davis Street Park. Friends of Horton told WWMT that he was a "caring and loving man who loved to skate".

KDPS is asking the public to contact the department with any tips regarding the case. KDPS said tips can be submitted to the criminal investigations division at 269-337-8139, anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the P3Tips app, or at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

