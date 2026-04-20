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An internship puts an undergrad in charge of managing the WMU president's personal finances

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
Four people stand in front of a wooden front desk with a large sign that says 'Zhang Financial' on the wall. On the far left, Charles Zhang, an Asian man, wears khaki pants and a navy suit jacket as he smiles at the camera. Next to him is Lynn Chen-Zhang, an Asian woman, wearing a black and white plaid blazer and skirt set. She is smiling at the camera. Next to Chen-Zhang, is Mo Tall, a Black man wearing a grey suit with a red tie and black rimmed glasses. Tall is the tallest of the group, and he is smiling and shaking hands with Russ Kavalhuna, who is standing next to Tall on the far right of the photo. Kavalhuna, a White man, is wearing a grey suit jacket over a yellow quarter zip shirt.
Erin Flynn
/
Courtesy of Western Michigan University
Charles Zhang (far left) and his wife Lynn Chen-Zhang (center left), stand next to the inaugural Zhang Financial Presidential Intern Mo Tall (center right) as he shakes hands with WMU President Russ Kavalhuna (far right) at the Zhang Financial offices in Portage.

The internship is at the firm Zhang Financial.

The Zhang Financial Presidential Internship is a program that will give a WMU Finance student a paid role at Zhang Financial, managing Western Michigan University President Russ Kavalhuna’s personal investment portfolio.

Kavalhuna is already a Zhang client. He said he trusts WMU students, and the internship allows them to get real-life experience.

“Skeptics say, 'is college really worth it?' And skeptics say, 'Do students really gain skills that are useful? And is the tuition worth it?' My answer is yes, and I wanted to put my own money where my mouth is," Kavalhuna said.

WMU senior Mo Tall was already a financial-planning assistant at Zhang when he was chosen for the inaugural role.

“I think the college landscape has changed a lot. I think having real-world work experience prior to graduation is almost essential for success," Tall said.

Tall said it's been a rewarding experience and one he believes will help him in his career field.

Kavalhuna announced the internship alongside Lynn Chen-Zhang, WMU Trustee and CEO of Zhang Financial.

Chen-Zhang said the internship is meant to increase entry-level opportunities for WMU students in an increasingly volatile job market.

“At Western, the faculty, we trust our products. We put trust in our products and that’s how we help them," Chen-Zhang said.

Chen-Zhang said the position has oversight from the team at Zhang Financial, though Tall and future interns will remain primarily responsible for Kavalhuna's personal portfolio.

Chen-Zhang and Kavalhuna said the internship is expected to continue indefinitely, with a new intern chosen annually.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel