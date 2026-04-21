© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A man who threatened student protestors on social media has been sentenced to probation

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT
A wooden gavel rests beside a wooden block on a grey desk.
Brennan Linsley
/
AP
A gavel rests on the bench inside a courtroom.

The comments were aimed at Battle Creek high schoolers who planned to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A Galesburg man will not go to jail for posting threatening messages on social media directed at Battle Creek students planning a protest in February.

In comments online, Mark David Hendricks called on people to “come armed” to Lakeview High School, where students planned to stage a walkout in protest of ICE.

Hendricks added that the protesters, quote, “didn’t deserve to live.”

The 57-year-old was originally charged with threatening to commit an act of violence against a school employee or student, which is a misdemeanor.

However, Hendricks would later accept a deal to plead guilty to a lesser charge of malicious use of telecommunications.

Hendricks was sentenced to a year of probation for the offense last week. The court also ordered him to pay fines and costs relating to the case.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds