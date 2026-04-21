A man who threatened student protestors on social media has been sentenced to probation

A Galesburg man will not go to jail for posting threatening messages on social media directed at Battle Creek students planning a protest in February.

In comments online, Mark David Hendricks called on people to “come armed” to Lakeview High School, where students planned to stage a walkout in protest of ICE.

Hendricks added that the protesters, quote, “didn’t deserve to live.”

The 57-year-old was originally charged with threatening to commit an act of violence against a school employee or student, which is a misdemeanor.

However, Hendricks would later accept a deal to plead guilty to a lesser charge of malicious use of telecommunications.

Hendricks was sentenced to a year of probation for the offense last week. The court also ordered him to pay fines and costs relating to the case.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.