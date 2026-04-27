Trees and power lines downed across Southwest Michigan following high winds
Strong winds during a severe thunderstorm in the late afternoon on Monday downed trees across Kalamazoo. The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts up to 56 mph.
Thunderstorms bringing strong winds swept across Michigan Monday night, downing trees and power lines across Southwest Michigan and beyond.
Consumers Energy reported over 900 outages and nearly 70,000 customers affected around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
In Southwest Michigan, outages were concentrated in St. Joseph, Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties — with Consumers Energy reporting areas of 1,000+ customers affected near Centreville and Battle Creek.
In Kalamazoo, debris covered the road along several busy thoroughfares. Around rush hour, Oakland Ave. near W. Maple Street was entirely blocked by a large tree that fell across the roadway and blocked two lanes of traffic.
The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts as high as 56 mph on Monday in Kalamazoo. The NWS forecast for Kalamazoo County predicts strong winds, rain and potential thunderstorms throughout Monday night with winds slowing 10 to 15 mph after midnight.