Trees and power lines downed across Southwest Michigan following high winds

Thunderstorms bringing strong winds swept across Michigan Monday night, downing trees and power lines across Southwest Michigan and beyond.

Anna Spidel / WMUK A splintered tree lies near the street in Kalamazoo's Parkview Hills neighborhood following strong winds on April 27, 2026.

Consumers Energy reported over 900 outages and nearly 70,000 customers affected around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

In Southwest Michigan, outages were concentrated in St. Joseph, Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties — with Consumers Energy reporting areas of 1,000+ customers affected near Centreville and Battle Creek.

In Kalamazoo, debris covered the road along several busy thoroughfares. Around rush hour, Oakland Ave. near W. Maple Street was entirely blocked by a large tree that fell across the roadway and blocked two lanes of traffic.

Anna Spidel / WMUK Crews work to remove a large tree blocking Oakland Drive around 6:30 p.m. in Kalamazoo on April 27, 2026. The tree fell near the intersection of Oakland and W. Maple Street and blocked both lanes of traffic, creating a short detour for those traveling down Oakland Drive. Oakland was strewn with branches and debris from a strong thunderstorm that downed several trees in the area.

The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts as high as 56 mph on Monday in Kalamazoo. The NWS forecast for Kalamazoo County predicts strong winds, rain and potential thunderstorms throughout Monday night with winds slowing 10 to 15 mph after midnight.