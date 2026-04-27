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Van Buren County receives a grant to preserve 219-acre family farm

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
A corn field is seen in Mill Hill, Pa., on Aug. 29, 2023
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
A corn field is seen in Mill Hill, Pa., on Aug. 29, 2023

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has awarded grants to seven Michigan counties for farmland preservation.

In April, MDARD announced farmland preservation grant awards for seven counties designed to protect agricultural lands from being developed.

Van Buren County received $312,600. The county’s Community Services Director Lisa Ransler said the Van Buren County Land Preservation Board applied for the grant to preserve a 219-acre farm owned by 6th- generation farmer Carl Druskovich.

Ransler said the board will use the money to purchase the land's development rights from Druskovich.

“He’ll never be able to develop it, so we’re just giving him a little bit in exchange for that permanent easement for agriculture," Ransler said.

The deal works by using the grant money to compensate Druskovich in exchange for giving up his development rights. He will then own the land indefinitely without development rights, which means the land can only be used for farming.

“He will have his 219 acres permanently reserved for agriculture. Only agriculture will happen on these [acres] moving forward," Ransler said.

Because the county will own the development rights but not the land, that means no development can happen on the land unless the Druskovich family were to eventually sell the 219 acres to the Land Preservation Board.

Ransler says the idea is to ensure the land continues to be used for agriculture into the future.

“It helps today’s farmers and future generations as we lose agriculture — because it’s very important to Van Buren County," Ransler said.

She said agriculture is one of Van Buren County's most important industries, but in recent years the county has lost a significant chunk of its farmland.

According to Bridge Michigan, Van Buren lost close to 44,000 acres of farmland between 2012 and 2022. Ransler said the preservation of Druskovich's farm is one step toward preserving more of the county's agricultural lands.

"Carl is a 6th-generation farmer and he's already got the next generation working with him to preserve the land. So they will be producing their corn and strawberries and gladiolas for many years into the future," Ransler said.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel