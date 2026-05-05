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Portage residents vote to keep single-hauler trash system

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:43 PM EDT
A digital billboard on South Westnedge Avenue advertises the opposition to the "Take Back the Trash" initiative in Portage, which is set to be for a vote on May 5, 2026
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
A digital billboard on South Westnedge Avenue advertises the opposition to the "Take Back the Trash" initiative in Portage on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Portage voters who said "no" to a multi-hauler trash system won out with a margin of roughly 10% according to election results posted Tuesday night.

Portage voters said "no" to a proposal that would have changed the city's single-hauler trash system in Kalamazoo County's March 5 special election.

The ordinance amendment would have prevented the city of Portage from appointing an exclusive trash hauler and barring residents from choosing their own trash service. It would have also required trash haulers to register with the city and make their fee schedules available.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with 11 of 11 precincts reporting, unofficial results showed "no" votes winning out with over 55% of the vote.

The city of Portage switched to a single-hauler trash system in 2025 and awarded its contract to Waste Management for exclusive trash collection in the city. Previously, Portage had allowed multiple haulers.

The proposal to amend the ordinance was led "Take Back the Trash", a group of Portage citizens, with support from hauler Best Way Disposal.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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