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Black Bear Sports and WMU have had discussions about Lawson Ice Arena

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published May 13, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT
WMU's Buster Bronco mascot interacts with fans at a hockey game
Courtesy Photo
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Western Michigan University
WMU's Buster Bronco mascot interacts with fans at a hockey game

A WMU spokesperson said conversation had taken place between the parties, but declined to disclose when or whether it's ongoing.

Black Bear Sports Group was at one point talking with Western Michigan University about buying or otherwise playing a role in the future of Lawson Ice Arena. That’s according to WMU spokesperson Paula Davis, who told WMUK in March that there had been discussion between the parties.

Davis declined to disclose when conversation between Black Bear and the university took place, the details of the conversation or whether it’s ongoing. Black Bear did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Black Bear Sports Group is the new, private equity-sponsored owner of the Wings West ice arena in Texas Township. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is investigating potential anticompetitive practices by the company. WMUK has also reported on the lawsuits Black Bear's Michigan director has faced over his business practices.

WMU plans to divest from Lawson once the Kalamazoo Event Center, the future home of the university’s hockey team, opens next year.

WMUK News
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell