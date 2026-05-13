Black Bear Sports and WMU have had discussions about Lawson Ice Arena

Black Bear Sports Group was at one point talking with Western Michigan University about buying or otherwise playing a role in the future of Lawson Ice Arena. That’s according to WMU spokesperson Paula Davis, who told WMUK in March that there had been discussion between the parties.

Davis declined to disclose when conversation between Black Bear and the university took place, the details of the conversation or whether it’s ongoing. Black Bear did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Black Bear Sports Group is the new, private equity-sponsored owner of the Wings West ice arena in Texas Township. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is investigating potential anticompetitive practices by the company. WMUK has also reported on the lawsuits Black Bear's Michigan director has faced over his business practices.

WMU plans to divest from Lawson once the Kalamazoo Event Center, the future home of the university’s hockey team, opens next year.

