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As temperatures spike in Southwest Michigan, experts advise taking caution

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published May 18, 2026 at 1:24 PM EDT
With temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, a woman protects herself from the sun while walking through Boston Common, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Boston.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
A woman protects herself from the sun while walking through Boston Common, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Boston.

Forecasts are predicting hot weather across Southwest Michigan early this week, with temperatures set to climb well above recent averages.

The National Weather service is predicting highs near 87 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday in Kalamazoo and surrounding areas, combined with possible thunderstorms.

Scott Thomas is a meteorologist with the NWS in Grand Rapids.

“This looks to be potentially the warmest temperatures we've seen so far, with highs in the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area topping out in the upper 80s — and can't rule out a few areas approaching 90," Thomas said.

High temperatures are set to continue through Tuesday, with forecasts predicting highs near 81. Thomas said winds from the south are increasing and could raise temperatures through the end of the week.

“That should bring a lot of warm air and moist air up from the Gulf into the Midwest. So, in addition to it warming up, we'll see it get just a tad muggy out, so it will feel more like summer," Thomas said.

He said people in Southwest Michigan should prepare for a big shift from recent weather patterns.

“When we see a big pattern change like this, your body is not going to be used to the heat right away. So just make sure that you're keeping an eye on yourself, listen to your body and just take it easy as it can take a little bit to acclimate," Thomas said.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel