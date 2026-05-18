As temperatures spike in Southwest Michigan, experts advise taking caution

The National Weather service is predicting highs near 87 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday in Kalamazoo and surrounding areas, combined with possible thunderstorms.

Scott Thomas is a meteorologist with the NWS in Grand Rapids.

“This looks to be potentially the warmest temperatures we've seen so far, with highs in the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area topping out in the upper 80s — and can't rule out a few areas approaching 90," Thomas said.

High temperatures are set to continue through Tuesday, with forecasts predicting highs near 81. Thomas said winds from the south are increasing and could raise temperatures through the end of the week.

“That should bring a lot of warm air and moist air up from the Gulf into the Midwest. So, in addition to it warming up, we'll see it get just a tad muggy out, so it will feel more like summer," Thomas said.

He said people in Southwest Michigan should prepare for a big shift from recent weather patterns.

“When we see a big pattern change like this, your body is not going to be used to the heat right away. So just make sure that you're keeping an eye on yourself, listen to your body and just take it easy as it can take a little bit to acclimate," Thomas said.