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WMU offers salary buyouts for tenured faculty to address budget shortfalls

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:37 PM EDT
Western Michigan University being submerged in sunshine for student orientation, May 30, 2024.
Libby Stefanich
Western Michigan University being submerged in sunshine for student orientation, May 30, 2024.

According to MLive, WMU notified faculty of the opportunity via an email on Wednesday.

Western Michigan University is offering buyout packages to tenured faculty over age 60 as a way to address budget shortfalls.

According to a document obtained by MLive, the “Voluntary Separation Program" will offer tiered buyouts of 50-100% of the 2026-2027 fiscal year base salary for eligible faculty that apply for the program.

Faculty must also have had a minimum of 10 years of service to qualify, and the buyout percentage is based on the faculty member’s years of service.

The document says the program must have an acceptance rate that will result in at least $5,000,000 of base salary savings for the university to move forward with the buyouts.

Applications open in September of this year. WMU says it’s seeking more savings as it faces “budgetary challenges”.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel