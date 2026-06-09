Austin Lake in Portage is no longer under a health advisory for harmful algal blooms

Kalamazoo County has lifted a health advisory that warned of possible harmful algae in Portage’s Austin Lake.

The health and community services department said samples from the lake tested negative Monday for microcystin. That’s a type of cyanobacteria that makes toxins that can sicken people and pets.

The lake had been under a health advisory for about two weeks.

The health department suggests people using lakes look for clear water and shores, rinse themselves and pets off when they get out of the water, and avoid water that looks blue-green. State agencies have put together a picture guide to harmful algae and some of its look-alikes.

