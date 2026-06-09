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Austin Lake in Portage is no longer under a health advisory for harmful algal blooms

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published June 9, 2026 at 5:12 PM EDT
Man in lab coat and blue-gloved hands works at fume hood with vials, pipettes and other scientific equipment
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
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AP
Bivek Timalsina prepares lung tissue samples that will be used in research on aerosolized microcystin, algae toxins when they become airborne, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.

Kalamazoo County issued an advisory for the lake in late May, after sampling suggested the presence of harmful bacteria.

Kalamazoo County has lifted a health advisory that warned of possible harmful algae in Portage’s Austin Lake.

The health and community services department said samples from the lake tested negative Monday for microcystin. That’s a type of cyanobacteria that makes toxins that can sicken people and pets.

The lake had been under a health advisory for about two weeks.

The health department suggests people using lakes look for clear water and shores, rinse themselves and pets off when they get out of the water, and avoid water that looks blue-green. State agencies have put together a picture guide to harmful algae and some of its look-alikes.
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann