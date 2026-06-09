Kalamazoo highlights cooling resources as forecasts predict days of high temps

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs around 90 degrees on Tuesday in Kalamazoo County and surrounding areas, with temperatures expected to gradually cool later in the week.

According to the NWS, temperatures between 90-103 degrees Fahrenheit fall under "extreme caution" on the heat index. That means staying outside in these temperatures for prolonged periods of time brings a risk of heat stroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

The World Health Organization recommends taking precautions to prevent heat illness like reducing time outdoors, staying hydrated, resting in shaded areas and staying in air-conditioned spaces.

The WHO also says people without access to shelter and A/C are at higher risk for heat-related illness, and recommends seeking out resources like cooling centers — which are air-conditioned spaces that are made available to the public for cooling in hot weather.

The city of Kalamazoo has a released an updated list of cooling centers, cooling shelters and hydration stations across the city on its website. It also announced it will be opening several fire hydrants across the city to provide cooling relief.

Free drinking water is available at public hydration stations in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Bronson Park and Southside Park.

Public water recreation areas will also be open on June 10 and throughout the week at Kik Pool, La Crone Park Splash Pad and Florence Street Splash Pad.

Cooling centers are air-conditioned spaces that are available for set periods of time during the day, but not overnight. Here is the list of available cooling centers in Kalamazoo, along with their hours and locations:

- Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Open 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

No identification or residency requirements for cooling center use. Guests may remain and transition directly into dinner service.

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Central Library

315 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Open 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Washington Square Branch

1244 Portage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Open 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Eastwood Branch

1112 Gayle Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Open 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Alma Powell Branch

308 W. North St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Open 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

- Kalamazoo Public Library – Oshtemo Branch

7265 W. Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Open 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

- The Salvation Army Kalamazoo

1700 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Open 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (closed from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Service animals permitted; no other pets allowed.

- Greater Open Door Church

416 Phelps Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

- Portage Zhang Senior Center

203 E. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49002

Open 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Service animals permitted; no other pets allowed.

- Comstock Community Center

6330 King Hwy., Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

May close during severe weather if staff safety becomes a concern.

Cooling shelters are air conditioned spaces that offer overnight shelter. Here is a list of available cooling shelters in the city of Kalamazoo:

- Ministry with Community

500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Adults only. No pets permitted.

- Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Adults and children accompanied by a parent or guardian are welcome.

Fire hydrants will be open in the following locations around the city of Kalamazoo on Wednesday, June 10:

- Fox Ridge Apartments

- Interfaith Apartments

- Norway Ave. at Princeton Ave.

- Burrell Ave. at Lawrence St.

- Krom St. at E Clay St.

- N Church St. at Norway Ave.

- Fairbanks Ave. at Center St.

- Charlotte Ave. at Sherwood Ave.

- Clarence St. at Jackson St.

- Washington Ave. at March St.

- Hays Park Ave. at James St.

- Hays Park Ave. at March St.

